Lee Duffy: 'I could no longer breath on my own' says Newry player after coronavirus recovery

Lee Duffy joined Warrenpoint in January 2019 before moving to Newry six months later

Newry City striker Lee Duffy spent eight days in hospital "hooked up to oxygen" with coronavirus before making a recovery.

The 28-year-old former Warrenpoint Town player said on Twitter that he "could no longer breathe on my own, scared not knowing what was going to happen".

He later warned "not to take this lightly, it is very serious".

Warrenpoint wished Duffy a full recovery and noted that he "is a fit 28-year-old, It attacks all ages".

Duffy played for a number of League of Ireland clubs and moved to Championship side Newry in July last year after a six-month spell in the top flight with Warrenpoint.

He said: "As some of you may or may not know, I tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago. Luckily I got through it and I'm starting to feel a lot better now."

Warrenpoint signed the forward from Drogheda United while Duffy has also played for Shelbourne, Wexford and Longford Town.

"Our former player Lee Duffy has spoken out on his Covid-19 virus and thankfully is on the mend. He is in our thoughts and we pray for his continued recovery," added Warrenpoint in a Twitter statement.

