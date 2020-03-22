Scottish Gossip: Coronavirus, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Brown, Kamberi, Turnbull, Hickey

From the section

An unnamed English club are prepared to pay £1m to sign Hearts teenager Aaron Hickey - a deal that could save his team-mates' jobs. (Record)

Celtic and Crystal Palace are among those monitoring the situation with 17-year-old Hickey. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic will offer captain Scott Brown a coaching role when the 34-year-old opts to retire as a player, says manager Neil Lennon. (Herald)

Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull has had a minor operation to remove two steel pins from his knee. (Record)

Florian Kamberi is a "panic signing" and is not good enough for Rangers, says former Ibrox player Ian Murray. (Record)

Striker Jon Obika feels like he has "found a home" at St Mirren after a peripatetic career. (Record)

Former Celtic manager Ronny Delia and Scotland winger Gary Mackay-Steven are in isolation after a New York City staff member tested positive for coronavirus. (Scottish Sun)