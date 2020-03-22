Brora Rangers: Highland League champions fear SPFL play-off blow

Highland League champions Brora Rangers are "concerned" they may not get the chance to play-off for an SPFL place.

The club were awarded the title on Saturday with six games left to play, by virtue of their 13-point lead.

They are due to play off against the Lowland League champions, with the victors facing League Two's bottom side for a place in the senior set up.

"A decision may just be made not to have any promotion," Brora chairman William Powrie told BBC Scotland.

"We would feel rightly concerned about that. I cannot see any continuation of football in Scotland for this season, and that opportunity is gone, I doubt very much you would be able to play it retrospectively."

One option that has been suggested is that no teams are relegated in Scotland this term, but each of the leagues are increased by two teams - allowing Brora and the Lowland League winners entry.

Kelty Hearts currently lead the Lowland League, but no decision has yet been taken whether to award them the title or complete the season when football is allowed to resume.

"I am very much, as you would understand, right behind the suggestion from the Annan chairman of the 'all promotions and no relegation'," said Powrie.

"We would welcome our chance to compete at that level."