Paulo Dybala: Juventus' Argentina forward has coronavirus

Dybala scored in Juve's last game - the behind closed doors match against Inter Milan on 8 March

Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a message on his Instagram account, Dybala said he and his girlfriend both have the virus but were in good health.

He is the third Juve player to be confirmed to have the virus, following centre-back Daniele Rugani and France World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi.

"Both Oriana and I have tested positive," Dybala, 26, said. "Luckily we are in perfect conditions."

"Thanks for your messages."

Dybala's girlfriend Oriana Sabatini - an Argentine singer, actress and model - is the niece of former tennis player Gabriela Sabatini, the 1990 US Open champion.

All domestic sporting activity in Italy has been suspended until at least 3 April.