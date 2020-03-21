Cork City: Leesiders to stop paying players and staff amid coronavirus crisis

Cork City won the Premier Division title in 2017

Cork City will end payments to all players and a number of staff and coaches as the coronavirus crisis hits another League of Ireland club.

The Premier Division side said wages will not be paid after next week, a day after the resumption of fixtures was put back to at least 19 June.

"We have to act in order to secure the long-term future of the club," the Leesiders added.

It comes after Sligo Rovers announced temporary lay-offs earlier this week.

Rovers were the first top-flight club to impose lay-offs after second-tier side Drogheda United suspended payments to players and staff.

"The club has been working on a number of initiatives to generate revenue and, while we are immensely grateful for the support we have received thus far, this comes nowhere near replacing the revenue that would have been generated by playing matches," said Cork.

"To that end, the club has informed all players and a number of our staff and coaches that they will be paid in full, as normal, next week, however, the club will not be in a position to continue paying their wages beyond that point.

"We will work with our staff with regard to the recently announced government funding for workers affected by this unprecedented crisis and do everything we can to help and support them.

"We believe that this action, while regrettable, is the most prudent approach we can take to ensure that the club will be in a position to offer employment once the football resumes."