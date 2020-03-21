Coronavirus: Cardiff City are unsure when season will resume, says Neil Harris

Neil Harris' Cardiff side claimed a first win in five matches in their last game before the season was suspended

Neil Harris says Cardiff City are having to "second guess" when they will play again and feels the suspension of the football season may be extended.

Championship fixtures are currently postponed until 30 April because of coronavirus.

Harris says Cardiff have been "given a guideline" that the season may restart on Saturday, 2 May.

"You have to think about working towards that, but it's not set in stone," said the Cardiff boss.

"Things are so changeable - that could become a week later or a month later. We just don't know. We are having to try to second guess things.

"I am extremely confident this season will finish. Whenever that is, we have to make sure we are ready for it."

Cardiff, whose last game was a 2-0 win at Barnsley on 7 March, are two points outside the Championship play-off places with nine fixtures to play.

They did not train as a squad last week and will not do so this month.

"I have probably spoken to 15 or 20 clubs' managers, staff or players over the last few days and everybody is off until at least 3 April because they are the guidelines - that everybody stays away," Harris told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"That's quite a stringent date at the moment but it could possibly, quite probably change in my opinion.

"Players have time for rest and recuperation (before) what will probably be a whirlwind period coming up once we get going again."

Harris says no Cardiff player has tested positive for coronavirus, although some members of the squad and the club's staff are self-isolating with their families.

The former Millwall manager warned that whenever this season does end, there must be a significant break before the 2020-21 campaign begins.

"What we can't do is keep training now, get back together as a group, play the games, finish one season, have a week off and start again," Harris said.

"That will just lead to meltdown within players and football squads come December-January.

"There has to be rest and recuperation time between one season and the next."

Harris says Lee Tomlin will be fit to play when the season resumes after the midfielder was ruled out for up to eight weeks in February.

Two long-term injury victims, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Greg Cunningham, may also feature depending on how long the season goes on.