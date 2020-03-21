Claire Emslie stars in W League triumph for Melbourne City

Claire Emslie (right) in action during the W League final

Scotland international Claire Emslie helped Melbourne City win the Australian W-League Championship on Saturday as they defeated reigning champions Sydney FC 1-0 in the Grand Final.

Emslie, 26, had scored in the semi-final win last weekend, and her side finished the season unbeaten to claim a fourth title in five years.

The end of season showpiece went ahead behind closed doors at the 30,000 capacity AAMI Park due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 28-times capped Emslie moved to Australia on loan from Orlando Pride in November last year.