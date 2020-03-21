Football rumours: Sancho, Aubameyang, Mbappe, Lemar

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho would be a "great addition" to Chelsea's squad, according to former captain John Terry, but Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also interested in the 19-year-old English international. (Evening Standard)

The Premier League is scheduling a tentative plan for games to start after 1 June, allowing the season to be finished within six weeks and the 2020-21 campaign to begin on August 8. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Arsenal have been encouraged to sign Burnley striker Chris Wood, 28, as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30, if he decides to leave the club this summer. (Daily Star)

Foodbanks, phone calls, online coaching What are Premier League clubs doing to help communities?

Although Manchester United are thought to be preparing a £50m offer for Gabon striker Aubameyang, Inter Milan have now joined Barcelona in the race for the Arsenal club captain. (Metro)

The suspension of football because coronavirus could give Paris Saint-Germain more time to convince France forward Kylian Mbappe, 21, to sign a new deal, with his contract set to end in 2022. (Marca)

Manchester United have held talks over Atletico Madrid's France midfielder Thomas Lemar, 24, who was previously a target for Liverpool. (Manchester Evening News)