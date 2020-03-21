Sean Cox: Injured Liverpool fan returns home two years after attack

Sean Cox and his family celebrate his return home after two years of hospital treatment

Liverpool fan Sean Cox is back in his County Meath home two years after sustaining serious brain injuries in an attack outside Anfield.

The father-of-three was attacked by Roma supporters before the clubs' Champions League game in April 2018.

Cox met Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp when he returned to Anfield in November 2019 for the first time.

"This is a day we as a family have been looking forward to for a long time," his wife Martina said on Facebook.

She added: "While Sean still has a long road to travel, having him home with us is an incredibly important step as we come together as a family unit again.

"I can't thank enough those who have helped Sean along the way over the past two years. Without a doubt this support has made today possible.

"In particular, I would like to thank the incredible staff in Marymount Care Centre in Lucan for the care and support they have provided to Sean over the past number of months.

Liverpool and Republic of Ireland legends played a charity game at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin

"At a time when staying at home takes on new meaning for all of us, its clear that there is no other place that Sean would rather be."

A legends charity match staged at the Aviva Stadium last year raised 748,000 euros for the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust.

Cox and his family were guests of Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield for the victory over Manchester City five months ago.

Klopp said before the game that the assault that resulted in the serious injuries to the Reds fan was "the lowest point" of his time at the club.

Italian fan Simone Mastrelli was sentenced to three and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to assault.