Celtic spend £150,000 to help vulnerable

Around 250 people will be fed every weekday at Celtic Park

Celtic's charity foundation is to spend £150,000 on helping vulnerable locals during the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the Football For Good Fund, 250 people will be fed every weekday at Celtic Park.

The monies are also be used to assist community charities and foodbanks.

The fund's aim is to help "vulnerable families, pensioners, individuals who have been affected financially by the crisis, the homeless and frontline NHS staff".

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said: "Our club was born to bring comfort to the most vulnerable on our doorstep and we strive to maintain that charitable principle today through the work of Celtic FC Foundation.

"The current climate we face is both alien and daunting and we must do everything in our power to provide assistance and comfort to those who need it most."