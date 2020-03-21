Scottish Gossip: Coronavirus, Hearts, SPFL, Kilmarnock, Scotland

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel says he chose to give up his salary during the coronavirus to ensure "we still have a club" (Edinburgh Evening News).

Former Hearts boss Craig Levein has taken a 50% pay cut with manager Daniel Stendel waving his entire salary during the coronavirus pandemic (Daily Record).

Meanwhile, Hearts players have asked owner Ann Budge to rethink her 50% wage cut across the board (Daily Mail print edition).

Over a dozen SPFL clubs are preparing to follow Hearts' lead and looking at offering to cut playing costs (Daily Record).

More than 30 clubs have discovered their insurance policies do not cover 'contagious diseases' (The Scotsman).

Kilmarnock captain Gary Dicker believes the Scottish Premiership should go to a 16-team league and save Hearts from relegation (Scottish Sun).

Former Kilmarnock and Scotland striker Kris Boyd says Hearts have a cheek to ask players to take a 50% wage cut (Scottish Sun).

Alex McLeish is hoping Steven Fletcher can earn a Scotland return and be Steve Clarke's attacking force against Israel (Scottish Sun print edition).

Scotland striker Lana Clelland, who is based in Florence, hopes the horror of the outbreak in Italy can warn everyone back in Scotland (Daily Record print edition).