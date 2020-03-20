FC Sion sack nine players for reportedly not taking pay cut because of coronavirus crisis

Former Arsenal player Alex Song (left) and Johan Djourou (right) are among those sacked by Sion

Swiss Super League side FC Sion have sacked nine players who reportedly refused to sign an agreement for a wage cut during the coronavirus crisis.

Former Arsenal players Alex Song and Johan Djourou and ex-Fulham midfielder Pajtim Kasami are among those confirmed as being dismissed by the club.

The league was indefinitely stopped on 1 March after the government banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

Sion are eighth in the 10-team league, four points clear of the drop zone.

There are 13 matches to play once the season resumes.

Captain Xavier Kouassi, former Newcastle loanee Seydou Doumbia, Ermir Lenjani, Mickael Facchinetti, Christian Zock and Birama Ndoye are the others to be sacked.