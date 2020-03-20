How do players occupy themselves during the coronavirus shutdown?

Impromptu Q&As, honing golf skills, lots of time on the Xbox and, of course, toilet roll keepy-uppies...

Scottish football isn't expected to return any time soon, so what are players doing to keep themselves occupied and stay in touch with fans in this new age of self-isolation?

Like everyone else, footballers have seen a huge change in their day-to-day lives since the coronavirus virus took hold.

Rangers are allowing their foreign players to go home, while Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona is cutting his contract at Hearts short to return to France to be with his loved ones.

But fewer and fewer can travel as borders close and Livingston defender Nicky Devlin has had to cancel his stag do in Berlin.

Away from the immediate financial concerns and limited movement brought on by the pandemic, Scottish football is also struggling to fill another void left by a lack of games: fans' attention spans.

The demand for club content is high and as such some are finding new and intuitive ways to get their stars on social media.

At Hibs, Christian Doidge and Joe Newell decided to take part in a crossbar challenge with a certain twist - instead of chipping a football they had to take a swing and hit the woodwork with a golf ball. Neither should be aiming for the Masters anytime soon.

Of course, sometimes the simplest solution is the best one. Rather than make an entire video Dundee simply allowed Cammy Kerr to take over the club's Twitter account to answer questions from fans. Many followed the expected line of questioning (favourite game, the joy of playing for his boyhood club, training regimes, etc.) but it also allowed Kerr to show a more personal side that doesn't often come across in media interviews.

Did you know that it took the defender six months to figure out how to use his washing machine and that Paul McGowan had arms like a T-Rex?

Away from the club media channels, players have also taken to social media to fill their own days with excitement from the comfort of their own homes.

Without the capacity to physically play a game of football on a pitch, Motherwell striker Tony Watt decided to make an open invite on Twitter to his teammates and other players from across the Scottish Premiership to play some FIFA.

Simon Murray tried to tease Martin Boyle and Marvin Bartley into playing and Stuart Findlay was called upon, before admitting he didn't even own the game. Yet Watt finally assembled enough players together to put on a decent show for football fans around the county.

Sherwin Seedorf, Declan Gallagher and David Turnbull all joined Watt's team. Along with Hearts midfielder Harry Cochrane, Celtic star Ryan Christie. And using the streaming platform Twitch, fans were able to watch the stars try their best at playing football without actually playing football.

And then we get to the toilet roll. Many of us are struggling to find any in the shops but footballers are kicking them about and showing off their close control to stave off the boredom of staying at home.

Rangers pair Joe Aribo and Ianis Hagi are pretty handy, as is Chelsea's Scottish teenager Billy Gilmour.

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson is keeping it real with an old fashioned ball, aiming for over 70 to highlight the importance of looking after the elderly at this time.