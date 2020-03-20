Coronavirus: Muratti Vase final in Jersey postponed amid pandemic concerns

Jersey celebrate their 2019 Muratti Vase victory

The 2020 Muratti Vase final in Jersey has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The annual match to decide the Channel Island champions was due to be held on Saturday 16 May between the hosts and either Alderney or Guernsey.

The semi-final between Alderney and Guernsey, which was due to be played on Saturday, had already been postponed.

Jersey are the reigning champions having beaten Guernsey 3-1 on penalties at Footes Lane last May.

Also postponed is the Under-21 Muratti between Jersey and Guernsey and the women’s inter-island clash on Sunday 17 May.