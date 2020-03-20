Montrose & Dumbarton players & coaches take cut in wages

Montrose (blue) are currently fourth in League One after 28 games

Staff at Montrose, including players and members of the management team, have offered to take pay cuts, with some saying they are prepared to waive their salary altogether.

Players and management at League One rivals Dumbarton are taking a 50% deferral on wages until further notice.

The agreement at the part-time Sons will be honoured for all, including those with contracts due to expire.

Scottish football has been suspended until at least the 30 April.

And clubs all around the country are facing a period of financial uncertainty due to the enforced shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

Montrose chairman John Crawford told BBC Scotland: "As a board of directors, we would like to sincerely thank all our staff, management and players, many of whom, completely unprompted, have come forward and offered to help in the current circumstances.

"Some have volunteered to have their hours reduced, many have offered to take a reduction in their weekly pay and some have even asked to have their wage stopped altogether.

"In addition our fans and supporters' club are working on a range of ideas to help raise much needed income, all these offers have been extremely well received and it reinforces once again just how close-knit a group we are."

The Scottish football authorities this week announced they are sharing £1.5m of funding among clubs now, rather than at the end of the year when it was originally due.

Dumbarton said they were "grateful for the decision to release funds early and immediately", adding that they will release details on how fans can donate to the club soon.

Meanwhile, Crawford continued: "We are finding it very difficult right now to pick the best way forward given the uncertainty that surrounds our fixtures and future income.

"Football, as a sport is really an irrelevance at the present time and our priority lies with the health and safety of everyone associated with the club."