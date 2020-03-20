David Jeffrey: Ballymena United manager gets five-match ban from Irish FA

David Jeffrey's Ballymena are 10th in the Irish Premiership table

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey has been given a five-match touchline ban for his actions during and after his side's recent defeat by Coleraine.

The Irish FA has also given Jeffrey's assistant Brian McLaughlin a three-game ban following the 7 March encounter.

Linfield, meanwhile, have also been punished by the governing body.

The Blues have been fined £400 following an incident involving their supporters in their match away to Carrick Rangers on 7 March.

The Irish Premiership title holders' fine was issued under Article 33.2 of the Irish FA's Disciplinary Code.

Their former boss Jeffrey received a four-game touchline ban for actions after the Sky Blues' home match against the Bannsiders, and a further one game for being sent off after receiving two cautions during the match.

Both Jeffrey and McLaughlin were reported by the referee for their actions after the match and these were dealt with by way of the IFA's Article 18.7 charges.

Article 18.7 charges are always accompanied by a fine of £100.