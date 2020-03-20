Clevid Dikamona: Hearts defender ends contract to return home

Defender Clevid Dikamona has made 13 appearances for Hearts this season

Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona has confirmed he will take the option to end his contract now so he can return to France and be with his family.

But the 29-year-old, whose deal is due to expire on 31 May, says he would be willing to return next season.

On Wednesday, Hearts asked all players and staff to take a 50% pay cut as the club try to cut costs amid the financial impact of the coronavirus.

"All clubs are going through a complicated time," said Dikamona.

Writing on Twitter, he added: "I have simply agreed to help the club by adhering to the requests of the owner.

"And as I have indicated I am also ready to re-sign a contract with the club as soon as the situation will be clear and especially if the club wishes to make me a new contractual proposal.

"As everyone knows I am attached to this club and Hearts will obviously be my priority for next season.

"The end of my contract comes now rather than in May simply to allow me to return to France now with my family ... and not in the will to flee my responsibilities with the club.

"My main concern is the wellbeing of my family and to help the club."