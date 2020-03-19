Coronavirus: SPFL meetings provide few answers on future of Scottish football

Thursday's video conference meetings were hosted from Hampden Park

A series of meetings of the SPFL clubs has not produced the answers many were looking for over the future of Scottish football.

Each league met by video conference on Thursday, with club representatives keen to learn how the current season would be concluded.

But the meetings, described by one Premiership club representative as "underwhelming", offered little clarity in that regard.

Instead, the Scottish football authorities are awaiting details from a government Coronavirus White Paper and subsequent bill before deciding on how to progress.

Several clubs had hoped the meetings would go some way to deciding whether the current league season was to end immediately, a scenario that could allow final payments to be made.

Some had also hoped there would be discussion of restructuring the leagues to help mitigate against the financial issues clubs are facing as a result of the current suspension of the leagues but that issue did not come up.

It was reiterated that a return to football before the end of June - as mooted by European governing body Uefa - was highly unlikely.

Indeed, the Scottish FA's chief medical consultant Dr John MacLean told clubs that the impact of the coronavirus could be felt for the next 18 months.

An SPFL board meeting is scheduled for after the conclusion of the various league meetings.