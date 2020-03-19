Celtic seek 'clarity' and 'fair and reasonable solution' on league campaign

Celtic have been champions of Scotland for the past eight seasons

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic are looking for "a fair and reasonable solution" to the league campaign, says chief executive Peter Lawwell.

With football suspended because of coronavirus, Celtic are 13 points clear of Rangers having played a game more.

Manager Neil Lennon has insisted that Celtic should be declared champions if the campaign is not completed.

"Our strong preference is, of course, to complete all remaining matches," said Lawwell.

"To date, we have had a magnificent campaign, undefeated in this calendar year, completing 30 league matches already to create a commanding lead and we are now on the cusp of winning our ninth successive title.

"As many have already said, the season cannot be voided as the consequences of that are so severe.

"In the event that the matches cannot be completed, then the responsibility to find a fair and reasonable solution for the finalisation of all domestic leagues will be with the Scottish football governing bodies.

"We hope that the governing bodies are able to provide some clarity to clubs and supporters as soon as possible on the way forward, although we appreciate that this is a hugely demanding time."

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson has already said the season should be finished with all teams completing their fixtures.

And Hearts owner Ann Budge would consider legal action should her club be relegated from the Scottish Premiership with eight games remaining.