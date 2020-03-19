Football rumours: Coutinho, Pogba, Aubameyang, Partey, Donnarumma

Manchester United have enquired about signing Brazilian forward Philippe Coutinho, 27, from Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo)

United will accept offers of around £100m for France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, with Real Madrid and Juventus both interested in the player. (Sun)

Chelsea have joined the race to sign Arsenal's Gabon international striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30. (90min)

Atletico Madrid are looking to extend the contract of their Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, 26, through to 2025 and raise his release clause to €100 million (£92m) amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United. (Goal)

Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic, 29, could leave Juventus this summer with Manchester City and Chelsea interested. (Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness)

Chelsea forward Willian, 31, says he will continue to play for the club at least until the end of the season, even if the campaign goes on beyond the end of his current contract which runs until the end of June. (Star)

Lille's Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes, 22, is on Everton's summer transfer shortlist. (Liverpool Echo)

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 21, is to leave AC Milan and move to Paris St-Germain or the Premier League. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Inter Milan have told Barcelona they are only interested in a cash deal for Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez, 22. (Sport - in Spanish)

Austrian defender David Alaba, 27, is considering leaving Bayern Munich with Real Madrid and Barcelona both interested. (Sport Bild - in German)

Manchester United are considering bringing former striker Eric Cantona, 53, back to the club in an ambassadorial role. (Mirror)