Coronavirus: Scottish football extends suspension until at least 30 April

SPFL chief executive, Neil Doncaster, is part of the Joint Response Group which was set up to deal with the impact of coronavirus

Scottish football has been suspended until at least 30 April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Scottish FA has given this date to provide clarity on the earliest date football could return, but added there is still uncertainty.

Furthermore, the 2020-21 season is to start "as soon as is practically possible", according to the Joint Response Group.

They added "daily dialogue" is being maintained on how to progress.

While the Scottish FA expressed their support to delay the Euro 2020 tournament until June 2021, they added there is "a limit" to what they can do to prepare for their rescheduled match against Israel at Hampden in June this year.

They added that it was "ambitious" to expect the game could go ahead as early as then.