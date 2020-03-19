Coronavirus: Swansea City's Steve Cooper hopes season can finish

Swansea City's Matt Grimes battles with West Bromwich Albion's Hal Robson-Kanu in the two clubs' most recent game, a goalless draw on 7 March

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper hopes football's authorities will find a way to complete the season for the "integrity of the game".

All elite football in Britain has been suspended until 3 April at the earliest because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As clubs wait for news on when they will return to action, Cooper says Swansea are ready to adapt.

"I think we have to do everything we can to finish the season," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"For the integrity of the game, how far we are into the league, it's the right thing to do.

"What that looks like and how that's done is the million dollar question right now.

"How they do it is a difficult point, but whatever happens now - whether it's a short-term delay or a long-term delay - we like everybody else will deal with it as it comes."

The Premier League is expected to reiterate its commitment to completing the 2019-20 campaign at an emergency board meeting which is being held via conference call on Thursday.

However, the league is also likely to concede that matches are unlikely to restart in early April.

The EFL has stressed its commitment to finishing the season, with Championship clubs unanimously supporting that aim.

Swansea's players are training individually after both the club's training grounds were closed because of the coronavirus situation.

Gym equipment has been delivered to the homes of some squad members, while they have all been advised to stay away from potentially crowded public places such as cafes and restaurants.

"The programmes are devised so the players can do them on their own, whether that be at home, in the garden or in a park," Cooper explained.

"I have been in close contact with the senior players and we have not done anything without players knowing first. We realise this is a health issue, not just a football issue."