Exeter City replace Flybe as shirt sponsor after airline collapse

Exeter City's deal with Flybe had been one of the longest standing in the English Football League

Exeter City have agreed a new shirt sponsorship deal after former sponsors Flybe went into administration.

Carpetright have agreed a three-year deal to sponsor the League Two side from the start of the 2020-21 season.

City's agreement with Flybe had stood since 2003 and was worth about £50,000 per season to the club.

The airline, which was based in Exeter, went bust earlier this month after bookings dried up following the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’re pleased to be sponsoring Exeter City FC and we have committed to supporting them for the next three years,” said Carpetright chief executive Will Walsh, who is also an Exeter City season ticket holder.

“The supporter-owned club plays a vital role in the local community and we’re glad to be able to play a part in their continued success.”