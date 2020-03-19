Scottish Gossip: Coronavirus, Hearts, Rangers, Celtic, Dundee United, SPFL,

Hearts are braced for a summer clearout after first team stars were hit with a 50 per cent pay cut as the club counts the cost of the coronavirus crisis, with striker Uche Ikpeazu and midfielder Loic Damour among those likely to be offloaded. (Daily Record)

Former SFA president Gordon Smith says the SPFL must try to find a way to complete the current campaign before next season's lucrative contract with broadcaster Sky Sports kicks in. (Daily Record)

Runaway leaders Dundee United insist they don't want to be crowned winners of the Championship without the remainder of matches being played. (Daily Mail, print edition)

On-loan midfielder Ianis Hagi has reaffirmed his long-term commitment to Rangers despite interest from Serie A giants Lazio. (Herald)

The agent of Rangers left-back Borna Barisic has claimed the defender will stay at Ibrox until at least 2021, amid reported interested from Tottenham and Napoli. (Glasgow Times)

Dundee United are eyeing up a move for St Johnstone winger Drey Wright, who is out of contract in the summer. (Sun)

Football clubs will "fall by the wayside" as the crippling effects of the coronavirus shutdown take hold of the sport, according to sports business expert Professor Simon Chadwick. (Herald)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has promised to emerge sharper and fitter from the coronavirus crisis. (Sun)

Former Hearts striker Gary McSwegan, now working as an agent, reckons players will not be under any obligation to accept proposed pay-cuts as the financial reality of each individual star's situation hits home. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock director Cathy Jamieson says the community spirit at clubs across Scotland should help the game come through a financially trying period. (Daily Record)

Striker Tony Watt says he wants to extend his stay at Motherwell after joining on a short-term deal in early February. (Sun)

Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters says an early payment of Scottish FA funding has eased a major cash flow problem which could have left the League Two club on the brink. (Press & Journal)