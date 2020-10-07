Last updated on .From the section Football

Northern Ireland lost twice to Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Nations League in 2018

Niall McGinn says Northern Ireland "have to go for it" in Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off away to Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Ian Baraclough is winless in first two games as NI boss after a draw with Romania and a heavy defeat by Norway.

However with the return of defenders Jonny Evans and Jamal Lewis, McGinn says the squad is full of confidence.

"We've got an opportunity to give it our all and hopefully that can be enough," he said.

Two Nations League matches in September offered a glimpse of life for Northern Ireland after Michael O'Neill as Baraclough took charge for the first time.

A late draw away to Romania showed promise, however a 5-1 defeat against a clinical Norway side condemned NI to a fourth defeat in seven games.

Without Leicester City centre-half Evans or Newcastle United left back Lewis, Northern Ireland's defence looked shaky and McGinn says the return of the Premier League duo offers a timely boost.

"We are three to four weeks further on in terms of our fitness and we are ready for the big game ahead of us.

"Seeing the squad for the Norway game, we were obviously missing key players but now we have a clean bill of health and everyone is raring to go," said the Aberdeen winger.

"This week has a different edge to it because we are leading up to a massive game and our concentration has been on Thursday night."

Bosnia assistant manager Rusmir Cviko and winger Haris Duljevic will miss Thursday's match in Sarajevo after testing positive for Covid-19, while experienced defender Ervin Zukanovic is an injury doubt and Toni Sunjic will remain in China due to travel restrictions.

'We have to use past experiences'

Northern Ireland faced Bosnia in the Nations League in 2018, falling to a 2-1 defeat at Windsor Park before slipping to a 2-0 loss in Sarajevo.

However since then, Bosnia have won just four of their last 14 matches in all competitions but McGinn has warned of the threat posed by a squad which contains Roma striker Edin Dzeko and Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

"We've already played them twice, both home and away, so hopefully we can use those experiences to our advantage," added McGinn.

"I played in the home game and we just felt great. We pressed them high and we won the ball back, we created chances and it came down to getting the goal.

"You can concentrate on certain players but if you look throughout their squad they have talented players all over the pitch.

"We know we can create chances and I know we are capable of getting the right result."

Roma striker scored twice in Bosnia's 2-0 win over Northern Ireland in October 2018

With star players such as Dzeko and Pjanic, McGinn feels Northern Ireland have to impose their game plan on the home team in the rescheduled play-off.

"It is a one-off game so we will have to defend at the right times and keep their key players quiet as much as we can," said the 33-year-old.

"We need to show them our game plan and not let them think they are going to show up for an easy game.

"There is talk of having fans in the ground, so we have to use that to our advantage.

"If we put them on the back foot then maybe their fans can turn on them."

Ian Baraclough is looking for his first win as Northern Ireland manager

The winner of the match will host either Slovakia or the Republic of Ireland for a spot at the rescheduled Euro 2020 finals next summer and McGinn feels there "is no bigger incentive" to play the decider at Windsor Park.

"We know, more often than not, that when we play at Windsor Park we are capable of beating most teams," he said.

"It is good we have been at a major tournament [At Euro 2016] and we have experienced it, that's definitely made us hungry for more success.

"We have waited a long time for this opportunity to come around again.

"We've got an chance to give it our all and hopefully that can be enough. We have just got to go for it."