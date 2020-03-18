Coronavirus: EFL to provide £50m to help club finances

Several EFL clubs have shut completely following the coronavirus outbreak

The English Football League is to release a £50m short-term relief fund to help clubs with cash-flow issues because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The fund includes the early release of award payments, and an interest-free loan facility.

The announcement was made after an EFL board meeting called to discuss the impact of the outbreak on clubs.

The EFL also stressed its commitment to finishing the 2019-20 season "in order to protect competition integrity."

