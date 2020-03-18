Football rumours: Aubameyang, Coutinho, Bellingham, Cazorla, Young

Arsenal are resigned to losing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30, this summer and want a fee of 55m euros (£50.7m) for the Gabon international with Barcelona interested. (Sport, in Spanish)

Borussia Dortmund have moved ahead of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea in the race to sign England Under-17 midfielder Jude Bellingham, 16, from Birmingham this summer. (Bild, in German)

Manchester City, Juventus and Paris St-Germain are interested in signing French midfielder Houssem Aouar, 21, from Lyon. (Corriere dello Sport, in Italian)

Arsenal have held talks with Hammarby over a deal to sign 16-year-old Sweden youth international forward Emil Roback, who is also attracting interest from Bayern Munich. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal will also hold talks with Villarreal midfielder Santi Cazorla in the summer to offer him the chance to say goodbye to the supporters. The 35-year-old Spaniard left the Gunners in the summer of 2018, having not played for nearly two years because of injury. (Daily Express)

West Ham are monitoring the progress of 20-year-old English defender Dion Sanderson, who is currently on loan at Cardiff from Wolves. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea have spoken to Barcelona about the possibility of signing Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 27, on loan next season. (Sport, in Spanish)

Manchester City and Manchester United are ready to make a move for Spain midfielder Saul Niguez, with the 25-year-old struggling to agree a new contract at Atletico Madrid. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish)

Inter Milan are set to offer English defender Ashley Young, 34, a one-year contract extension after impressing since his January move from Manchester United. (Gazzetta dello Sport, in Italian)

The Irish Football Association want Stoke boss Michael O'Neill to remain in charge of Northern Ireland for the Euro 2020 play-offs, which have been postponed until June because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa had a bid for Angers midfielder Baptiste Santamaria rejected in January and have yet to decide whether to make a further offer for the 25-year-old Frenchman in the summer. (ABC Sevilla, in Spanish)

Arsenal and Chelsea are both monitoring the progress of Bayer Leverkusen's 22-year-old Jamaica forward Leon Bailey, who is valued at £85m. (Daily Express)