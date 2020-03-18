Coronavirus: Chairman Daniel Levy says pandemic is biggest career challenge

Daniel Levy was appointed to the Tottenham board in 2000 and became chairman the following year

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy says the coronavirus pandemic is the most serious issue he has had to deal with during his 20 years in charge.

Levy was speaking as the club announced an increase in revenue to £460m in their latest financial results.

He says it is "wholly inappropriate" to release the results now, but added they are legally obliged to do by 31 March.

"Our priority is the health and well-being of our staff, players, partners, fans and their families," he said.

Around a quarter of Tottenham's revenue, the fourth-highest in the Premier League, was largely down to their run to the Champions League final, where they were beaten by Liverpool in June.

The move to their new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has also seen an £27m increase in corporate and hospitality income.

However, overall profits were down by almost £45m to £68.6m, compared to 2018's figure of £113m.

"We are painfully aware that it seems wholly inappropriate to be giving any attention to the prior year's financial results at a time when so many individuals and businesses face worrying and difficult times," said Levy.

"We are, however, legally required to announce these by 31 March 2020.

"We are all facing uncertain times both at work and in our personal lives. I have spent nearly 20 years growing this club and there have been many hurdles along the way - none of this magnitude - the Covid-19 pandemic is the most serious of them all.

"You will have noticed that we have, as a necessity, ceased all fan-facing operations.

"With such uncertainty, we shall all need to work together to ensure the impact of this crisis does not undermine the future stability of the club.

"This will include working with the wider football industry and its stakeholders to seek to restore the season - but only when it is safe and practical to do so.

"We shall look to come out of this stronger and more resilient than ever. Our hope is that the virus peaks over the coming weeks and that we have a summer to enjoy. "Please look after yourselves and stay safe and healthy. This is more important than football."