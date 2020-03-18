Ben Cabango: Swansea City defender signs new contract

Ben Cabango
Ben Cabango has made the first-team breakthrough at Swansea this season after a spell on loan with The New Saints in 2018-19

Defender Ben Cabango has signed a new contract which will keep him at Swansea City until 2023.

The 19-year-old academy product has impressed after breaking into Swansea's first team this season.

Cardiff-born Cabango's previous deal had been due to expire in 2021.

"It's a big boost for me, without a doubt, and it means a lot to have the club show that faith in me," Cabango said.

"Swansea have shown a lot in faith in me, so has the gaffer, and I want to make sure I repay them."

The centre-back was handed his Swansea debut by Steve Cooper in the Carabao Cup last August and has since made a further 15 appearances, 13 of which have been in the Championship.

The Wales Under-21 international had been touted as a contender to win a first call up to the senior squad until this month's friendlies against Austria and USA were cancelled.

Cabango was part of Newport County's youth set-up before switching to Swansea at the age of 14.

"At the start of the season I was hoping I would get a first-team opportunity, maybe in the League Cup, but I could never have expected to be involved as regularly as I have," Cabango added.

"The gaffer has been great with me, he has been from day one in Spain back in pre-season.

"He has always made clear what he wants from me, and made clear he would give me the opportunity because he believed I could perform at this level.

"Then it was down to me to take those chances, and I like to think I have and I hope this new deal is a reflection on that."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you