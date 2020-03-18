Ben Cabango: Swansea City defender signs new contract

Ben Cabango has made the first-team breakthrough at Swansea this season after a spell on loan with The New Saints in 2018-19

Defender Ben Cabango has signed a new contract which will keep him at Swansea City until 2023.

The 19-year-old academy product has impressed after breaking into Swansea's first team this season.

Cardiff-born Cabango's previous deal had been due to expire in 2021.

"It's a big boost for me, without a doubt, and it means a lot to have the club show that faith in me," Cabango said.

"Swansea have shown a lot in faith in me, so has the gaffer, and I want to make sure I repay them."

The centre-back was handed his Swansea debut by Steve Cooper in the Carabao Cup last August and has since made a further 15 appearances, 13 of which have been in the Championship.

The Wales Under-21 international had been touted as a contender to win a first call up to the senior squad until this month's friendlies against Austria and USA were cancelled.

Cabango was part of Newport County's youth set-up before switching to Swansea at the age of 14.

"At the start of the season I was hoping I would get a first-team opportunity, maybe in the League Cup, but I could never have expected to be involved as regularly as I have," Cabango added.

"The gaffer has been great with me, he has been from day one in Spain back in pre-season.

"He has always made clear what he wants from me, and made clear he would give me the opportunity because he believed I could perform at this level.

"Then it was down to me to take those chances, and I like to think I have and I hope this new deal is a reflection on that."