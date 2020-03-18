Coronavirus: Swansea City close training grounds

Swansea City's players have not had a game since the draw with West Brom on 7 March, and training has now been suspended as well

Swansea City have closed their training grounds as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Championship club's players have been given individual training programmes to complete at home.

Swansea's first-team training base at Fairwood and their academy at Landore are closed until the weekend, when the situation will be reviewed.

"This is an unprecedented and dynamic situation," chairman Trevor Birch told Swansea's website.

"I am sure everyone will appreciate that we must take all steps within our control to mitigate the risk of this virus spreading within our workforce, our families and supporters."

All elite football in Britain has been suspended until 3 April as a result of coronavirus.

Championship clubs are unanimously behind trying to complete the season - each team has nine games to play - with the EFL board due to meet on Wednesday to discuss the way forward.

Swansea say all their staff are working from home, barring "a minimum number" who are maintaining "essential club and stadium operations".