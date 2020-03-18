Scottish Gossip: Coronavirus, Rangers, Hearts, Celtic, Scotland, Uefa

SFA chiefs believe Uefa have "shirked" the issue of play-off scheduling, describing plans to play Scotland's match against Israel in June as a "fantasy". (Daily Record)

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller, now assistant manager at A-League side Newcastle Jets, has vowed never to treat any player the way ex-Ibrox boss Pedro Caixinha treated him. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers first team coach Michael Beale believes the season should be decided on the standings at the halfway point of the campaign. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts owner Ann Budge has admitted transferring the ownership of Hearts to supporters could be delayed following the coronavirus outbreak. (Scotsman - print edition)

And Budge has warned Hearts could face up to £1m of lost revenue while the season is on hold (Scottish Daily Express -print edition).

A football finance expert has warned many of Scotland's clubs are in danger of going bust due to the suspension of the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Herald -subscription required)