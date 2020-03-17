Macclesfield Town: Six-point deduction reduced to four point penalty after appeal

Macclesfield Town are also facing a separate charge of misconduct for failing to fulfil their fixture against Plymouth later in December

Macclesfield's six-point deduction by the English Football League over non-payment of wages and failing to fulfil their fixture with Crewe has been reduced to a four-point penalty.

The League Two club were docked 10 points with four suspended in December.

However, an independent arbitration panel ruled on an appeal from the club and revised the penalty to seven points with three of those suspended.

The decision means the club move up to 22nd in the table on goal difference.

The club's players refused to play against Crewe on 7 December citing concerns over their emotional wellbeing, before the club later failed to fulfil their fixture against Plymouth later that month.

The club is facing a separate charge of misconduct for failing to play that match, which was called off when the local Safety Advisory Group served the club with a "zero-capacity notice" for failing to meet safety requirements.

"We would like to humbly thank the panel for their hard work in reaching this decision," the club said in a statement.

"We would also like to thank the EFL for their help, advice and transparency during this process."

Earlier in the season, the club were forced to field a mixture of youth team players and loanees in their FA Cup first-round tie with seventh-tier Kingstonian after the first team refused to play having not been paid on time. They went on to lose 4-0 at home.

The club were also charged with misconduct again last week as well as League One side Southend United for failing to pay their players on time.

February was the fourth time this season Macclesfield have paid players' salaries late, resulting in the charge for failing to adhere to contracts.