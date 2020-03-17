Coronavirus: Championship clubs support growing calls to finish season after pandemic eases

Patrick Bamford's Leeds United side currently lead the Championship by a point

Support is growing among Championship clubs for trying to complete the season despite the coronavirus outbreak.

All 24 second-tier clubs are due to hold a video conference on Tuesday.

It will follow a similar meeting on Monday when the current top six agreed in their desire to play remaining fixtures, a view supported by at least three other clubs.

Leeds United are currently top of the table, a point ahead of West Brom with nine games to play.

Tuesday's meeting is designed to further gauge support and make a clear stance against those who want the season to be declared null and void.

The English Football League board are due to meet on Wednesday to discuss the way forward, while Premier League clubs will hold a conference on Thursday.

Fulham, Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Preston North End currently occupy the Championship play-off places, with Charlton Athletic, Luton Town and Barnsley are in the relegation zone.

The final round of Championship fixtures was due to take place on Saturday 2 May.