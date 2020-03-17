Coronavirus: Barnet put non-playing staff on notice of redundancy

Barnet share their ground, The Hive, with London Bees and Tottenham Hotspur Women

National League club Barnet have placed all non-playing staff on notice in "emergency measures to preserve the club" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The move includes head coach Darren Currie, but Barnet say he has a "long notice period" and will remain in charge if the 2019-20 season resumes.

The National League suspended all matches on Monday to at least 3 April.

Barnet are 11th in England's fifth tier, four points off a play-off place with four games in hand on some rivals.

A club statement on Tuesday did not specifically mention whether or not their affiliated Women's Championship club, London Bees, would be impacted.

The statement said: "Since relegation (from the English Football League), we have seen a general drop in crowd attendances of 50%, whilst general costs have increased resulting in operational losses of approximately £100,000 per month.

"The club budgeted for this cost in the hope of promotion but of course, at the end of April, all of our parachute funding will cease and we need to therefore make savings accordingly.

"In addition to these challenges, we have to consider the greater challenge of the impact that Covid-19 will have in the immediate and long-term future.

"In order to meet the challenges ahead of us, we will have to dismantle our existing cost structure and look to rebuild for next season with a much leaner cost base.

"We have therefore taken the difficult decision to put all Barnet FC staff on notice. This is to include all first-team coaching and backroom staff, the Barnet FC Academy and many of the operational staff across all areas of the club.

"Supporters will understandably want to know how this situation affects our head coach, Darren Currie. Darren has a long notice period within his contract and as such, should the season resume, he will remain in charge until at least the end of the season and possibly beyond."

Chairman Tony Kleanthous added: "Our greatest concern is that within the UK and across the entire world, people are losing loved ones.

"Our sympathies and thoughts go out to everyone affected but right now, I have to focus my attention closer to home and look at the impact it's having on our club.

"It is my responsibility to ensure Barnet FC continues to survive and remains financially stable and therefore, I have had to make difficult decisions."