Football rumours: Bale, Mahrez, Martinez, Trippier, Mkhitaryan

Real Madrid are already making plans for the summer and could let Wales forward Gareth Bale, 30, leave on a free transfer. (Marca)

Manchester City have set a price of £80m for Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 29, who has been linked with a move to Paris St-Germain. (Sun)

Manchester United are planning to make a 'significant' effort to sign 26-year-old Barcelona and France defender Samuel Umtiti this summer. (Talksport)

Atletico Madrid and England right-back Kieran Trippier, 29, has revealed he wants to retire at former club Burnley and would only return to the Premier League to play at Turf Moor under Sean Dyche. (Sky Sports)

West Ham say they will be able play the remainder of their home games at the London Stadium if the season runs into the summer, despite other events, including baseball, athletics and a music concert, due to take place there. (Standard)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to sell Armenia midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 31, in the summer and Roma are keen to turn his current loan deal into a permanent transfer. (Express)

Mick McCarthy's future as Republic of Ireland manager has been thrown into doubt following the postponement of the European Championship to 2021. The 61-year-old's contract was due to expire in the summer - at the end of the original Euro 2020. (Talksport)

Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich, 53, has reportedly seen his net worth drop by £2.4bn this year because of the coronavirus outbreak, although he is still worth more than £10bn. (Star)

Dutch left-back Jetro Willems, 25, who is on loan at Newcastle from German side Eintracht Frankfurt, will not play again in 2020 as a knee injury is more serious than expected. (Bild, via Newcastle Chronicle)

Bosnian goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, 32, on loan at AC Milan from Bournemouth, says living in Milan is "like a movie scene" during Italy's "nightmare" lockdown. (Mirror)

Aston Villa are prepared to bid for Wolves' 20-year-old English defender Dion Sanderson, who is currently on loan at Cardiff City. (Football Insider)