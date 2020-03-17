Coronavirus: Scotland Euro play-off rescheduled for June

Scotland face Israel, a side they defeated in the Nations league, once again in June

Scotland's European Championship play-off against Israel has been postponed until June due to the coronavirus.

Uefa have confirmed that the match, scheduled originally for 26 March at Hampden, will not be played in the international break this summer.

However, there may be a further delay with the governing body, who have delayed the Euros until 2021, claiming the revised date is subject to review.

Scotland topped their Nations League group to reach the play-off stage.

If Steve Clarke's side were to progress beyond Israel, an away tie against Norway or Serbia would be the only thing keeping Scotland from their first major tournament since 1998.

"We are at the helm of a sport that vast numbers of people live and breathe that has been laid low by this invisible and fast-moving opponent," said Uefa president Aleksander Čeferin.

" It is at times like these, that the football community needs to show responsibility, unity, solidarity and altruism."