Former Cardiff City and Aston Villa midfielder Peter Whittingham is in hospital, South Wales Police have confirmed.

Whittingham, 35, started his career at Villa, where he played over 50 league games and won 17 England Under-21 caps.

He joined Cardiff for £350,000 in 2007 and established himself as a club legend with 459 appearances and 98 goals before leaving in 2017.

More to follow.