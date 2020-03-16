Coronavirus: Hearts would seek legal advice if relegated

Daniel Stendel's Hearts are currently four points adrift at the foot of the Scottish Premiership

Hearts owner Ann Budge says she would consider legal action should her club be relegated from the Scottish Premiership with eight games left.

The SPFL is discussing potential options should there be a lengthy suspension of action due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I would certainly go to a stage further than where I've gone to so far," she told BBC Scotland.

"I would definitely take further legal advice if we were to go down the automatic relegation route."

