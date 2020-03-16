Coronavirus: Rangers boss Steven Gerrard argues against merging seasons

Rangers have not played a Scottish Premiership match since 8 March

Postponing the remainder of the season until later in the year due to coronavirus could have an adverse impact on players, says Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

The SPFL and Scottish FA have postponed all domestic fixtures indefinitely to tackle the pandemic.

And Gerrard is concerned playing fixtures promptly prior to the start of next season will not work.

"Player welfare is paramount right now," said the Rangers manager.

"We're doing everything we can from a medical point of view to make sure all the right precautions are in place. I'm in regular contact with the board and the club on a daily basis to see what happens.

"I think we have to try and trust the authorities to try and find the right solutions. I'm not one who thinks we should be merging seasons because that has different types of problems for the players playing too much football in such a short space of time."

The SPFL and SFA have yet to make a definitive decision on what to do with the remaining domestic fixtures.

Although Gerrard admits he does not have the answers, he hopes a solution can be found that halts playing games behind closed doors.

"I think we have to be patient," the Ibrox boss told Rangers TV. "Football is secondary right now.

"What we have to do is everything we can at the training ground and at the club to protect the players so they don't contract the virus.

"I don't have the answers but what I would say is that football is about supporters. The reason I joined Rangers was to coach in front of the wonderful support that we've got.

"I know all the players feel the same way. I don't think the right thing is to suddenly play all the games behind closed doors. I don't think that's fair at all."