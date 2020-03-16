Mason Mount: Chelsea midfielder in self-isolation reminded of responsibilities after kickabout

Mason Mount ended an 18-game goal drought in the 4-0 win over Everton in Chelsea's last match on 8 March

Chelsea have reminded Mason Mount of his responsibilities after he was pictured having a kickabout despite being told to self-isolate for 14 days.

Midfielder Mount's Blues team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Chelsea expect players to adhere to official guidelines which say people should self-isolate if they come into close contact with a confirmed case.

Mount, 21, was shown playing in north London with West Ham's Declan Rice.

However, fellow England midfielder Rice, 21, is not subject to the same self-isolation precautions as Mount because there have been no cases at his club.

It is understood there have been no further cases of coronavirus involving Chelsea players or staff.

England forward Hudson-Odoi, 19, said on Friday that he was recovering well.

Last week, a deep clean of Chelsea's training facility at Cobham was carried out as a precaution.

During their period of self-isolation, players are continuing to train at their homes. As it stands, they are due to return to Cobham on 22 or 23 March.

Although the training ground remains open, there is only a skeleton staff working there.