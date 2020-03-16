Coronavirus: Glenavon chief says clubs will need money from Irish FA

Teer retired from the Northern Ireland Football League board in 2018

Glenavon chairman Adrian Teer has called on the Irish FA to help Irish Premiership clubs financially during the coronavirus crisis.

Last week the governing body suspended all football in Northern Ireland until 4 April.

"I do not share the IFA's optimism in their statement on Friday and fear it could well be much longer than that," Teer said.

"If indeed the 2019/20 season is ever to restart, who knows?"

He added: "I'm aware quite a few of our Premiership clubs feel very strongly that the IFA should be supporting the cash flows of clubs during this potentially difficult financial time, and would expect the issue to be raised at this week's Premiership Management Committee (PMC) meeting."

The PMC comprises a representative from each of the 12 Irish Premiership clubs and Teer, a former chairman of the Northern Ireland Football League, said it was due to meet on Wednesday night to discuss how clubs respond to the current football shutdown.

The meeting was rearranged for Wednesday to await the outcome of a Uefa emergency meeting regarding coronavirus that is taking place on Tuesday.

"NIFL is anticipating that these discussions will enable us to develop an action plan to conclude the remainder of the season," Teer said.

"At present, clubs have not been given any guidance or directive regarding training. Should the season not resume in April, but indications are that it will within subsequent months, that scenario may well pose questions for some clubs in relation to contracts and wages.

"Then there is the factor of already-booked managers, backroom staff, players and volunteers' annual holiday arrangements - and I haven't mentioned essential remedial grounds work programmed for the summer months."

Teer believes the Premiership clubs have a number of options to consider with regards to what happens to the remainder of the current season, including ending the league now or delaying the start of next season to complete the current one.

"A decisive factor would seem to be when Uefa would need to be advised of our European representatives for 2020/21 and that's assuming the Champions League and Europa League will get underway as currently scheduled," he said.

"Arrangements for the semi-finals and final of this season's Irish Cup are of course a matter for the IFA to resolve and not NIFL or its PMC."