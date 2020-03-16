Coronavirus: Muratti Vase semi-final between Alderney and Guernsey postponed

Alderney lost 2-0 to Jersey in last year's semi-final at The Arsenal

The Muratti Vase semi-final between Alderney and Guernsey has been postponed because of coronavirus.

The game was due to be played in Alderney on 21 March, with the winners going on to face Jersey in May for the annual Channel Islands championship.

Guernsey's authorities have advised against all but essential travel to and from the island due to the outbreak.

The Jersey Reds rugby team, Guernsey FC and Jersey Bulls all had their matches postponed at the weekend.

Jersey will host the Muratti Vase final at Springfield, which is currently scheduled for Saturday 16 May.

"Football, like all sport, is a significant part of our communities and this decision was not taken lightly," said Guernsey FA chief executive, and Inter-Insular Committee secretary, Gary Roberts.

"The situation we currently face is unprecedented and the Inter-Insular Committee and the associations recognise there is a social responsibility to place the health and well-being of those communities at the forefront of our decision making."

Jersey beat Guernsey 3-1 on penalties to retain the Muratti last year, having beaten Alderney 2-0 in the semi-final.

"Tickets for the final at Springfield will remain on sale for Jersey supporters," Jersey FA chief executive Jean-Luc Desbois commented.

"If coronavirus necessitates a change in scheduling, then all tickets will be valid for the revised date or a refund will be available.

"We continue to plan for mid-May and at this stage, the Under-21 Ambassadeur Bowl is still planned for 26 April in Guernsey."

The Under-16 inter-island game between Jersey and Guernsey on 28 March has also been postponed.