Coronavirus: Leyton Orient organise #UltimateQuaranTeam Fifa 20 computer game tournament

Getting your live football fix is virtually impossible at the moment, but Leyton Orient are determined to rectify that and bring some much-needed light relief during dark times.

The coronavirus outbreak has wiped out almost all top-level sport but the League Two O's have made sure football's rivalries will continue in some form with a hastily arranged Fifa 20 tournament.

Using the hashtag #UltimateQuaranTeam, a post on social media platform Twitter encouraged sides from all levels to join the O's in the ad-hoc event, with the planned 64-team competition soon doubling in size as interest grew and more and more teams retweeted to enter.

Quite how it will work is yet to be revealed, but there were no shortage of takers with clubs from the Premier League, the Championship and all across the EFL being joined by non-league sides, as well as those further afield.

Last season's Premier League champions Manchester City, second-tier high-flyers Brentford, Derby County, Queens Park Rangers and Birmingham City are all in, and will be joined by Scottish Premiership team Hamilton Academical, Amiens of France and Australian sides Melbourne Victory and Central Coast Mariners when the draw is made on Tuesday and the rules are revealed.

Game well and truly on.