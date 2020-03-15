Coronavirus: Swiss football federation president Dominique Blanc tests positive

Swiss football federation president Dominique Blanc has tested positive for coronavirus

Swiss football federation president Dominique Blanc says he is "reasonably comfortable" after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 70-year-old, in quarantine at home after having a sore throat and cough, added: "I only feel mild flu symptoms."

The Swiss Football League is currently suspended and the federation's headquarters in Bern have been closed.

In Switzerland, the number of infections has leapt by 800 in 24 hours to reach 2,200.

A Swiss football federation statement added: "The personnel who were most recently in personal contact with the president have been informed and will take the necessary steps if directed by the federation's medical department."

Uefa has invited representatives of its 55 member associations to an emergency video conference meeting on Tuesday.

The boards of the European Club Association, the European leagues and a representative of world players' union Fifpro have also been invited and discussions will cover all domestic and European competitions, including a possible postponement of Euro 2020 by one year.

Speaking at Uefa's annual congress on 3 March, Blanc warned that the virus could "shake professional football to its foundations".