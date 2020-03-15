Scottish Gossip: Coronavirus shutdown, Scottish Cup, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts

SPFL chiefs expect the Prime Minister to order an immediate end to professional leagues across Britain, killing off the current uncertainty. (Sun)

The Scottish FA are considering playing the 2019-20 Scottish Cup semis and final at the start of the new campaign as the coronavirus shuts down sport all over the world. (Sun)

Uefa is considering moving Euro 2020 to December to allow enough time for domestic competitions to complete their fixtures over the summer, following disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (Sunday Telegraph)

Manager Neil Lennon is hoping to speak to Southampton to clarify whether he will be able to keep loan signings Fraser Forster and Mohamed Elyounoussi at Celtic following the postponement of the Premiership. (Glasgow Times)

Rangers captain James Tavernier loves life at Ibrox and won't be broken by criticism from fans, says ex-boss Mark Warburton. (Sun)

Former manager Jim Jefferies believes only an expanded Scottish Premiership can save his beloved Hearts from relegation. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic and Scotland star Ryan Christie fears for the future of first club Inverness Caley Thistle amid football's indefinite shutdown. (Sun)

Israel's former Celtic midfielder Beram Kayal insists "there is no point in football" at the moment and is calling for Uefa to confirm the postponement of the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final in Scotland. (Sunday Express, print edition)

Former Scotland boss Alex McLeish says Chelsea teenager Billy Gilmour already looks like a cross between French legend Alain Giresse and former Rangers skipper Barry Ferguson. (Sunday Mail)

Chelsea are keen on signing Harvey Gilmour, 14, who is currently at Kilmarnock and is the younger brother of current Blues midfielder Billy. (Sun, English edition)

Airdrieonians manager Ian Murray reckons playing in empty stadiums may be the only way to complete the campaign, despite PFA Scotland concerns about players' transmitting the coronavirus after contact with opponents. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

Annan Athletic chairman Philip Jones is backing a reconstruction plan that would create a 14-team Premiership for next season as well as Kelty Hearts and Brora Rangers admitted to League Two and no relegation across the senior divisions. (Sunday Express, print edition)