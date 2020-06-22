Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Premier League top scorer Jamie Vardy was one of Leicester's scorers as they beat Brighton 2-0 in November's reverse fixture

TEAM NEWS

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed midfielder Dennis Praet has recovered from the calf strain that kept him out against Watford.

Ricardo Pereira and Daniel Amartey remain injury absentees for the Foxes.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter reported no fresh injuries but has suggested he may rotate his squad, with Solly March and Dale Stephens among those pushing for recalls.

Winger Jose Izquierdo continues to be out due to a long-term knee problem.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have won four of their five Premier League meetings with Brighton, drawing the other.

Brighton's most recent victory against the Foxes in any competition was a 4-1 Championship triumph at the King Power Stadium in April 2014.

Leicester's last league match to be played on a Tuesday was a 2-1 home victory over Brighton in February 2019.

Leicester City

Leicester have won only one of their past six league games (D3, L2).

They recorded 35 points from their opening 15 league matches but have taken just 19 from their subsequent 15 fixtures (W5, D4, L6).

The Foxes have claimed 38 of their 54 points total against teams currently in the bottom half.

Their tally of 59 goals is six more than they had at this stage of their title-winning campaign of 2015-16.

The next goal scored by Jamie Vardy will be his 100th in the Premier League.

Vardy has scored in each of his last four league matches against Brighton, with all of these coming in the second half.

He is currently the Premier League top scorer this season with 19 goals in 27 appearances.

Brighton & Hove Albion