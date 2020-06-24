Southampton v Arsenal

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has been ruled out for up to six weeks with the knee injury he suffered against Brighton on Saturday

TEAM NEWS

Southampton's Shane Long is available after a back injury caused him to miss their win over Norwich.

Moussa Djenepo is still serving a suspension.

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has joined Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Gabriel Martinelli, Cedric Soares and Lucas Torreira on the injury list.

David Luiz serves the last of his two-game ban, but Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Granit Xhaka are back in full training.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I didn't realise how few games Arsenal have won in the Premier League this season - only nine so far, fewer than all the teams around them in the table.

It is hard to see the Gunners adding to their tally here, and their situation is not helped by the injuries and suspension they have picked up in the past week.

Arsenal have lost two away games on the trot in that time and I think Southampton will extend that run to three.

Saints looked good against Norwich - they seemed sharp and fit, they smelled blood and they went for it.

Okay, you could say that it was only against Norwich - but this is only Arsenal. They have such a soft underbelly, and the other teams know it.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v rapper Aitch

They had 60 points at this stage of last season

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have won three of their past five Premier League home games against Arsenal, more than they had in their previous 12 against them.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's first victory as Southampton manager was against the Gunners in December 2018.

Southampton have only conceded more Premier League goals against Manchester United (82) than they have against Arsenal (76).

Southampton

Southampton have lost nine home games in the league this season, more than any other top-flight side. Their Premier League club record for home defeats is 10, set in 1993-94 when there were 42 matches.

The Saints are yet to draw a league game in 2020, winning five and losing five.

They have kept a clean sheet in four of those five victories, while they've conceded at least twice in four of the five defeats.

Danny Ings has scored three goals in his last two league appearances against Arsenal.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's 40 shots without scoring a goal is the most by any top-flight player this season.

Arsenal