Manchester United v Sheffield United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended David de Gea, who was criticised for his performance in the draw at Tottenham

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United have no new injury concerns and midfielder Paul Pogba could start on Wednesday for the first time since 30 September.

Midfielder Scott McTominay has signed a contract extension until 2025.

Sheffield United will be forced into at least two changes, with John Egan suspended and on-loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson ineligible to face his parent club.

Phil Jagielka and Simon Moore are expected to start.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sheffield United have not made much attacking impact since the Premier League restarted. That is obviously going to be a major problem for them in terms of getting anything at Old Trafford.

On top of that, things are going against them - like their red card in Sunday's defeat at Newcastle and their 'goal' that wasn't given against Aston Villa.

This will be their third away game on the trot, which hardly helps matters either, so I will go with a Manchester United win here.

Watching Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in Friday's draw at Spurs, you could tell they are in a good place at the moment. I know David de Gea's mistake cost them a goal but they have so many quality players and it feels like they are about to seriously kick on as a team.

De Gea has not suddenly become a bad goalkeeper, it is just that at the moment he is not the De Gea who was United's best player for three years. I wonder if he has just tweaked his technique a little bit, because what he used to do was brilliant and now what he does is average.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won their last seven home meetings with Sheffield United in all competitions by an aggregate score of 17-2.

Sheffield United's most recent victory against United was a 2-1 FA Cup win in February 1993.

Manchester United

Manchester United are unbeaten in 12 games in all competitions (W8, D4), scoring 30 goals and conceding just three in that run.

However, United's tally of 46 points is their lowest after 30 matches of a top-flight season since 1990-91.

They require 20 points from their final eight league fixtures to equal their points total of 66 last season.

Since Bruno Fernandes' debut, no United player has scored more goals (4), created more assists (4), had more shots (38), shots on target (15), created more chances (26) or played more passes into the penalty area (98).

United have taken 23 penalties and scored 16 since the start of last season, both more than any other Premier League side.

Sheffield United