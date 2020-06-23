Premier League
Wolves18:00Bournemouth
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth

Bournemouth's Joshua King
Bournemouth's Joshua King is a doubt for the trip to Wolves with an ankle injury

TEAM NEWS

Wolves winger Pedro Neto will be pushing for a starting berth, having made a goalscoring impact as a substitute last time out.

Adama Traore also impressed off the bench and could start against the Cherries.

Bournemouth forward Joshua King is a doubt for the trip to Molineux.

King suffered an ankle injury against Crystal Palace on Saturday and, although the problem is not as bad as first feared, he may still miss out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Bournemouth concede a lot of goals and right now they don't look like scoring any. They were quite free-scoring for a while under Eddie Howe but that seems to have stopped, and it looks like they have found themselves in a bit of a mess at the worst possible time.

Meanwhile, Wolves looked impressive again as they saw off West Ham. They are right in the mix for a top-five spot.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v rapper Aitch

Raul Jimenez

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Wolves are unbeaten in the three Premier League meetings, winning two and drawing one.
  • The Cherries have won four of the seven all-time meetings at Wolves, losing three.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves are unbeaten in six league games, registering five clean sheets.
  • They could keep a fourth consecutive top-flight clean sheet at home for the first time since December 1979 to February 1980.
  • Wolves have conceded the opening goal in an unrivalled 18 Premier League matches this season, but they have won 21 points from a losing position - five more than any other club.
  • This is their 50th game of the campaign in all competitions.
  • Raul Jimenez's tally of 14 Premier League goals this season is the most by a Wolves player in the top flight since John Richards scored 17 in 1975-76.

Bournemouth

  • Bournemouth have lost an unrivalled 24 Premier League away games since the start of last season, including each of the last six.
  • Their tally of seven points from a possible 30 in 2020 is the lowest in the division.
  • The Cherries have equalled the club Premier League record of 13 consecutive fixtures without a clean sheet, set from March to August 2016.
  • Bournemouth have 27 points after 30 matches. Their previous lowest points tally at this stage of a Premier League season was 33 in 2017-18.

Wednesday 24th June 2020

