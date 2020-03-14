Coronavirus: Keep in shape, cinemas & restaurants off limits - what will Scottish Premiership players do?

Coronavirus advice posters at Hampden Park

Aberdeen players are being asked to self-isolate "as much as they can" during the coronavirus outbreak.

All football matches under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA have been suspended "until further notice".

With no target date for resumption, Dons manager Derek McInnes said: "We need to do what we can to make sure we can pick up where we left off.

"We've stressed the importance to the players about giving themselves every chance of avoiding this virus."

McInnes explained that players have been told to avoid "gyms, cinemas, concerts and restaurants", adding: "We're more or less telling them to stay in their own houses as much as they can.

"We want them to take a step back and take responsibility for their own actions and hopefully that collective action can help.

"Individually, players will be given programmes, a lot of them have fitness equipment in their own homes and we're happy for them to go running at certain times of the day."

McInnes said Aberdeen have made the decision to close their training ground down until 23 March.

However, Livingston manager Gary Holt says he is preparing for business as usual next week.

"I'm a bit perplexed by the 'until further notice' when you look at what other nations are doing but I'm sure we'll get a timeframe soon," he said. "A specific date to aim for would certainly help. England and others have set a 3 April date.

"At the moment, we're still looking at coming back in on Monday, looking forward to a game next week, until we hear otherwise.

"The players are in limbo. We have some foreign players who are concerned about their families and maybe want to go back but we can't allow them. They might not get out of the country and they might not get back in.

"They were all weighed before they left training and they all have plans to keep them going if we get a directive with a date.

"They'll get time off but they need to keep ticking over with their general fitness. They are athletes and they need to be ready to come back in and hit the ground running when we eventually get going again."

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor stressed: "The most important thing for players is to be home with their families. That's more important than football at this stage.

"It's a moving picture that no one is in control of. What I hope for is leadership from the highest level to make sure we get a resolution quickly and people can see a way forward.

"It will be difficult to start the league again. Personally, I think it will be challenge to get things going again for August."

'We can't just write the season off'

McInnes is adamant the current campaign should be played to a conclusion, saying: "We can't just write it off. If it's two weeks or two months, the season must get finished. We have to fulfil the fixtures, even if that impacts on the following season, making it shorter or whatever.

"We need to give it every chance. We're in the semi finals of the Scottish Cup, we want to win that competition and we deserve the chance to do that."

With most Premiership sides having played 30 matches, Holt reckons there are three options, saying: "Cut it off now, play 33 games or get all the games in. Not everyone will agree but we need a clear vision.

"We can play Saturday - Wednesday to get eight games out of the way. It might not be ideal but I'm sure we can do it. We did it in December.

"But I don't think it can be extended beyond May. We've all had enough games to see where we are at and there's a knock-on effect with players out of contract and the transfer window and putting things in place for the next season."